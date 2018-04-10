Karan Johar introduces his pout to 'gennex' Suhana Khan

The king of pout, Karan Johar was seen passing his pouting skills to Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan



Karan Johar and Suhana Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/karanjohar

Karan Johar is not only the filmmaking king but we think to call him an accredited 'pout king' wouldn't cause any harm. The filmmaker, known for his flamboyance aces the pout like no other and does it better than his actress-friends, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and the list goes on.

Karan is now passing the pout 'genes' to the next generation star kids. On Monday, the director-producer-actor added a photo to his Instagram story with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan. In the photo, Karan Johar was seen pouting with Suhana, while he added a very cool caption. He wrote, "When I introduce my pout to #gennex (sic)."

Eyes covered with a pair of transparent shades and a black suit with sparks of gold on it, Karan looked dapper. On the other hand, Suhana looked as fresh as a daisy in a beige dress and her long tresses falling down. Karan Johar shares a very warm relationship with close friend Shah Rukh's children. Once, he even stated that a part of his will has been packed for Suhana and Aryan Khan.

On Monday, Suhana had accompanied daddy, Shah Rukh Khan to Kolkata. She was there to support their IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders with their lucky charm, AbRam Khan. The star kid harbours acting inhibitions and is pursuing her studies in London. She is on a short break and is in the city with her parents. Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor was also seen accompanying Suhana at the IPL.

Suhana Khan has already become the paparazzi favourite and the teenager seems to be a pro in handling cameras.

