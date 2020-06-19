Karan Johar is on an unfollowing spree on Twitter; now follows only eight accounts

Karan Johar seems to be putting his social media account in order. The filmmaker has unfollowed several Twitter handles, which include those of leading stars and pals.

KJo is now following only eight Twitter accounts, four of which belong to his production house, Dharma. The other four are the accounts of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Narendra Modi.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a large number of netizens alleged that the actor had fallen victim to the power play of the industry's nepotism gang led by KJo, which pushed him towards taking a drastic step.

The filmmaker was brutally trolled for favouring industry kids. The backlash has also resulted in a fall in the number of KJo's followers on social media as well. Netizens couldn't digest Johar's social media posts condoling Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

In addition to this, a criminal complaint was filed in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar against Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

