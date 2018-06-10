Karan Johar is protective when it comes to Janhvi Kapoor

The toughest question will be to talk about her mother's death. KJo will be in his most protective avatar, channelling the questions towards the right route

Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar

After the death of mum Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor has found a great deal of support from Karan Johar. The filmmaker is taking charge of her career and even prepping her for the media scrutiny tomorrow when the trailer of her debut film, Dhadak, will be launched. The toughest question will be to talk about her mother's death. KJo will be in his most protective avatar, channelling the questions towards the right route.

