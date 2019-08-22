Karan Johar, John Abraham, Riteish-Genelia celebrate eight years of Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment

bollywood

After the success of Batla House, Nikkhil Advani organised a bash to celebrate eight years of his production house, Emmay Entertainment

John Abraham with Nikkhil Advani at Emmay Entertainment's eighth-year bash. All Pictures: Yogen Shah

It was a starry night on Wednesday evening, as the stars gathered together to shine brightest at a party organised by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The party was held at a popular Bandra restaurant in Mumbai that is often frequented by the Bollywood celebrities. The event was held to celebrate eight years of Nikkhil Advani's production house, Emmay Entertainment.

John Abraham, who was recently seen in Nikkhil Advani's Batla House was present at the bash with his film's co-star Mrunal Thakur. The film is still running in the theatres and has got an amazing response from the audience and the box office numbers are proof. Karan Johar, Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet and Nidhhi Agerwal also graced this occasion. Should we comprehend Allu's presence at the party to be a remake of his film, Yevadu's spearheaded by Nikkhil Advani?

Allu Arjun at the party at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.



Karan Johar at Nikkhil Advani's bash at the Bandra eatery.



Rakul Preet looked pretty in her blue attire as she arrived for the party at Bandra restaurant.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet looked electrifying in a blue backless-cutout piece. Nidhhi Agerwal and Pooja Hegde opted for bling but didn't quite impress us with their choices. Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, new parents Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades were also a part of this celebration. Other prominent names were Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sayami Kher, Atul Agnihotri with wife Alvira Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Dia Mirza, Sohail Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Abhishek Kapoor with wife Pragya Yadav added glamour at the bash organised by Nikkhil Advani.

Talking about Nikkhil's latest release, Batla House, the film is based on the Balta House encounter (2008) in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. Nikkhil and John are again reuniting for a period football drama, titled, 1911. Advani spoke about this film on the sidelines of Emmay's eighth-anniversary press meet. He had said, "1911 is based on a true story. It is about a football match that took place between the Mohun Bagan Club of India and the East Yorkshire Regiment in the year 1911. It's one of the most important events that ignited the freedom movement in India," said Nikkhil, adding: "It's a script that John Abraham and his team have been working on for the last five years. I believe Shoojit Sircar was going to direct the film but it didn't work out between him and John, but I loved the idea and the period of the film."

