Karan Johar: Just because I am a father, I won't make a children's film

Karan Johar loves spending time with the little ones and sharing posts about them on social media



Karan Johar, Fawad Khan and Manish Malhotra

Karan Johar's one-year-old daughter Roohi recently called him papa for the first time. The filmmaker tweeted, "She said papa. It's time for my mini meltdown (sic)."

Karan Johar, who is a proud father of twins Roohi and Yash, says just because he is a father now, doesn't mean he will make a children's film. Karan made his directorial debut in 1998 with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji-starrer "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai". The first half of the blockbuster focussed on friends on a college campus.

Years later, he made "Student of the Year" that revolved around students played by Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. What about a children's film?

"Just because I am a father, I don't think I will be making a children's film. I will make those films that have appealing stories. It is always story dependent. I produce those films that are entirely dependent on my intuition... when I read it or synopsis that I fall in love with and want to take it further," Karan told IANS.

Meanwhile, KJo caught up with his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) actor Fawad Khan in Dubai recently. Designer buddy Manish Malhotra shared pictures on social media.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates