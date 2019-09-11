Karan Johar knew answer to Rs 1 Crore question on Kaun Banega Crorepati

The popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has a worldwide fan following. On September 10, Tuesday, filmmaker Karan Johar, while watching the show answered it right for Rs 1 Crore question asked by the host to the contestant. Karan, who was following with reality quiz show, answered it correctly, and shred the excitement on social media.

A 19-year-old contestant named Himanshu Dhuria lost the chance to take home Rs 1 crore from the show. The question asked was about the Sirr-e-Akbar. "Whose Persian translation of several Upanishads is known as the 'Sirr-e-Akbar'?"

The options provided were Abul Fazal, Shah Wallulah Dehlvi, Dara Shikoh and Ahmad al-Sirhindi. Karan tweeted on Tuesday night that he knew the Rs 1 crore answer. "I knew the 1 crore answer! 'Dara Shikoh and so would you have Ranveer. Takht," he wrote.

Actor Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Dara Shikoh in Karan's upcoming film Takht, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 is Amitabh Bachchan's tenth season with Kaun Banega Crorepati as one of the seasons was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. At the press conference of KBC 11, speaking about being associated with this quiz show, Sr. Bachchan said that the contestants' inspiring stories keep him motivated to continue with this show. He also stated how he remembers some of his contestants, and how their stories remain with him for a really long time.

The eleventh season will have a new addition to the flip question lifeline. There would be eleven subjects displayed on the computer screens, and the contestant would have to choose a subject of his choice. The flipped question displayed on the screen will be of their choice, and the host of the show calls this to be the novelty of this season and also terms it as "contestant friendly."

Speaking of Karan Johar's next project, he announced a long-term partnership with Karan Johar's digital arm Dharmatic Entertainment to create a broad range of new fiction and non-fiction series and films exclusively for its viewers. Karan Johar, who first collaborated with Netflix on the 2018 anthology film Lust Stories, is also directing Ghost Stories and producing Guilty for Netflix.

