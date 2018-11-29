Karan Johar launches new digital division

television

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday announced the launch of his new digital division called Dharmatic. It will create content for digital channels. Karan tweeted: "Our new journey begins! DHARMATIC! The digital content company. This is our new baby."

Our new journey begins!!! DHARMATIC !! The DIGITAL content company! This is our new baby @apoorvamehta18 !! Fiction head @NotSoSnob Non fiction head @aneeshabaig pic.twitter.com/NpxjPWiygI — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 28, 2018

Along with the tweet, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director posted a picture of the company's workplace.

He also said that Somen Mishra would head the fiction division, while Aneesha Baig would be the non-fiction chief. On the film front, Karan is currently presenting Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer "2.0", which will release on Thursday.

