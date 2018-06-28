Karan Johar, Nitesh Tiwari, Rana Dagubbati, Rakul Preet applaud Karwaan's trailer

Karwaan marks the Bollywood debut of internet sensation Mithila Palkar and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan with Irfaan Khan in lead role. It is slated to release on 3rd August

Still from Kaarwan

Not just the audience but also Bollywood has been tweeting about Karwaan's trailer, a Ronnie Screwvala production. The makers of the film released the trailer of the film yesterday and without any doubt it is been loved by the everyone.

Indian Film Industry heaped praises, actors from across quarters to film makers, Karwaan trailer received a thumbs up.

Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted the trailer and wrote, "The way Irfaan Khan renders his dialogues is absolute genius! Welcome to the Hindi movies @dulQuer !! L you’re amazing! Such a lovely slice of life trailer! Excited to see #Karwaan. Congratulations to @RSVPMovies".

Director, writer Nitesh Tiwari wrote, " What a lovely trailer brother. Best wishes to you and team Karwaan.

@RonnieScrewvala"

Rana Dagubbati wrote, " This is too cool DQ. All the best and congrats on going pan indian champ @dulQuer"

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, " DQ!!!!!!! This looks like Mad fun! Welcome to Hindi cinema!!!! Big fat hug! @dulQuer "

Karwaan marks the Bollywood debut of internet sensation Mithila Palkar and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala which will surely be a visual delight to all. It revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's creative production house RSVP in association with Ishka films, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.

