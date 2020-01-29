Karan Johar on working with Kangana Ranaut: If I have a film for her, I will call her

We are all aware of Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar's tiff over nepotism. It was all over the news and is still sometimes raked up by concerned parties. Both Karan and Kangana were recently conferred with the Padmashri Award and B-town and the audience have been congratulating the two. So how was it being awarded the Padmashri at the same time as Kangana? Karan Johar answered this question in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

The filmmaker said, "I am honoured to receive the Padma Shri alongside Kangana." He also spoke about how so much as been said and written about his and Kangana's fight and equation after the fight, but he thinks they're quite cordial with each other whenever their paths cross. Shared the director, "At every public event we've met, we've greeted each other graciously. Whatever may have been said or insinuated in print, I think I'm too old and wise to hold any kind of malice in my heart for anybody. As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana's talent, craft, and what she brings to the table. She is an actor who has proved her mettle and is deserving of the honour."

Karan also said that he wouldn't blink twice before picking up the phone and calling Kangana if he has a film for her. He said, "Tomorrow, if I have a film for which I need Kangana, I will pick up the phone and call her. Whatever the problem, whatever may have been said on social media, is irrelevant to me. I'm a filmmaker and she's an artiste and no amount of personal bias should come in the way of that relationship. I believe in that and will stand by it."

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, however, is having none of it. Here's what she tweeted:

Karan Johar ji keh toh aise rahe hain ki jaise phone karne pe Kangana aa jati hai, Bhai saab aapke aur mere chahne se kya hota hai, Kangana ko toh script chahiye hoti hai, kabhi hogi aapke paas uske layak script ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ https://t.co/mJ2wpCyhDU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 29, 2020

She further tweeted:

Last time Kangana saw KJO film ADHM, she was furious she told me cancer patient ki chemotherapy chal rahi hai phir bhi stalker creepy ladka jabardasti karta hai aur usse kehta hai, ab toh meri ho ja ab toh tujhe cancer hai...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 29, 2020

Rangoli further emphasised how Kangana was shocked after watching the film and it's best not to approach the actress with such scripts. And if someone does, then not even God can save them.

