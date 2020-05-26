Karan Johar pens an emotional note for Manish Malhotra and Punit Malhotra, thanks them for their birthday gift

Director, producer Karan Johar penned down a heartfelt note thanking his best friends - fashion designer Manish Malhotra and film director Punit Malhotra - for his surprise birthday gift.



Johar took to Instagram and posted a picture of each of his two best friends and wrote a long caption thanking them both for creating a special birthday video for him.



"I turned 48 yesterday and was overwhelmed with all the love and wishes that were showered on me..I feel so blessed to have such wonderful friendships around me that are beyond family to me and mine today," (sic) he wrote in the caption.



"Yesterday my dearest and closest friend @manishmalhotra05 made a video for me with messages from my close friends and family...it was the best present I could have ever received ...he has been relentlessly following up with everyone for the past week and I was overwhelmed with emotion watching it," he added. The Student of The Year director further elaborated on how the video made his birthday even more special.



"It made my day and my year and many years ahead as well....thank you Manish for this will cherish it all my life....I love you so much!!! Have known and been close to you for 28 years now!!!!," he wrote in the caption. Johar ended the note by thanking Punit Malhotra for his editing efforts on the 1 hour 5 minutes long video. "Big thank you to my bacha @punitdmalhotra who helped execute and edit this video ( that was 1 hour 5 minutes long) I love you Punit and I can totally believe how Manish must have sat on your head! Both of you are in my heart forever," read Johar's caption.

Have a look at the post right here:

The Dhadak producer turned 48 on Monday, May 25, and wishes poured in for him from the entire Bollywood industry.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news