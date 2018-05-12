Karan Johar proud of Vicky Kaushal's journey

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who had directed Vicky Kaushal for "Love and Lust", a series of short films, feels proud of the appreciation coming the actor's way for "Raazi"



Karan Johar. File Pic

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who had directed Vicky Kaushal for "Love and Lust", a series of short films, feels proud of the appreciation coming the actor's way for "Raazi". Karan tweeted: "Vicky!!! Having directed you myself and now seeing all the love you're receiving on 'Raazi'. I feel so proud and so elated!!! Love."

Vicky !!!! Having directed you myself and now seeing all the love you’re receiving on #RAAZI ...I feel so proud and so elated!!! Love âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/3v43MmVWFp — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 11, 2018

Vicky was overwhelmed and wrote: "Karan!!! Your faith in me means so much to me. Thank You for making me a part of the family. Lots of love, always." The actor plays the male lead, a Pakistani Army officer in "Raazi", which features Alia Bhatt as a Kashmiri girl who marries Vicky's character to spy for her own country.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever