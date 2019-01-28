Karan Johar represents Bollywood at The World Economic Forum held in Davos

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is held at Davos, Switzerland every year, where the biggest names from the world of business meet and discuss big ideas about the global economy. This year, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar was invited to be part of this exclusive event for the third time in succession. He was the only Bollywood representative at this year's event that discussed the theme of 'Globalization 4.0'.

Talking about his participation, Karan Johar says, "I am extremely honoured to be invited to the World Economic Forum at Davos for the third time as a cultural leader. It's such an exciting meeting ground that facilitates exchange of ideas, conversations at these world-class forums. It was a fantastic experience this year, where I was part of two very interesting panels that discussed a wealth of such innovative ideas."

View this post on Instagram #davosdiaries #winterfashion styled by @nikitajaisinghani ð· @len5bm A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onJan 24, 2019 at 3:39am PST

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met delegates from the Hindi film industry, he suggested that Indian cinema should also come up with an annual event like the WEF summit. Discussing top ideas around cinema at the Swiss event, Karan has also expressed the need for such a forum in India.

