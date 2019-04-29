Karan Johar reveals Kajol had a huge crush on this actor

bollywood

The two of them had recently appeared on a popular TV show, on which Karan Johar went ahead and spilled some beans about Kajol

Kajol and Karan Johar

Kajol and Karan Johar have been close friends for the longest time. So, as such, it's possible that the two of them know secrets about each other that the rest of the world doesn't. The two of them had recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma show, on which Karan Johar went ahead and spilled some beans about the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress.

On the show, Kajol and Karan were quizzed about how they met and became friends and Kajol remembered that the first time they met, she had mocked Karan for his style sense. She said, "It was a film party at a discotheque. Mr Johar arrived in a three-piece suit and I just couldn't stop laughing, wondering what kind of a man wears that!"

Karan Johar then recalled the second time that they met, he said, "I met Kajol at another party, at the premiere of Henna movie. Kajol had a big crush on Akshay Kumar and was looking for him at the entire premiere and I was her support then. So both of us were looking for him at the entire event. While we didn't find Akshay, but it was the beginning of our friendship. Both of us stayed in South Mumbai and that's where our friendship developed further (sic)."

How cute is that! We wonder if Akshay Kumar ever knew about this. Kajol and Akshay Kumar worked together in the 1994 film Yeh Dillagi, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and had Karisma Kapoor in a special appearance.

On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in the film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior as Lakshmi Bai, while Akshay Kumar has a few projects in his kitty such as Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good News.

Also read: Kajol on Nysa Devgn's career plans: She is just 16 years old

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates