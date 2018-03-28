Karan Johar scores 15 million Twitter followers!

Karan Johar is currently seen as a mentor on the reality show India's Next Superstar



Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar has garnered an over 15 million fan following on Twitter. He is grateful for all the love. "Grateful for all the social media love, hate and even the indifference! All of these feelings keep me on my feet," Karan tweeted on Wednesday.

Karan is currently seen as a mentor in Star Plus' India's Next Superstar.

