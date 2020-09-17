Karan Johar sends out a clear message with his face mask

Karan Johar was spotted at the Kalina airport on way to Goa with mother Hiroo and kids, Yash and Roohi. What caught our attention was his statement mask, which read: 'If you are reading this, you're too close.' The message was clear — you need to practice social distancing in the prevailing situation. Perhaps also a message to his naysayers (read trolls) to stay away.

The filmmaker is off on a much-deserved vacation with family. During the coronavirus lockdown, Karan Johar and his super adorable kids kept entertaining themselves and everyone else with their shenanigans. Karan happily shared the videos on his Instagram page with the hashtag, "#LockdownwithJohars".

However, of late, the director-producer has been the subject of memes and trolls ever since Sushant Rajput's death, due to his reputation of favouring star kids over outsiders and promoting a culture of nepotism within the industry. Many netizens believe Sushant had been a victim of such favouritism in Bollywood. He has been inactive on social media for a long time now.

On the work front, Karan Johar's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was streamed on Netflix. He now has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and debutant Lakshya. This will be followed by his next directorial, Takht. This historical stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

