Karan Johar takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut again

bollywood

During an interaction with YouTuber Bhuvan Bam at the YouTube fan fest, Karan Johar was asked why does he love the subject nepotism so much

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut

There seems to be no end to the nepotism debate. Filmmaker Karan Johar has again taken a dig at actress Kangana Ranaut by choosing to say "someone else loves the subject" on being asked about nepotism at an event.

Kangana had infamously called Karan a flag-bearer of nepotism in Bollywood, sparking a debate that has stretched out for long. During an interaction with YouTuber Bhuvan Bam at the YouTube fan fest, Karan was asked why does he love the subject nepotism so much.

Known for his quick wit, Karan said, without taking any name: "No, I don't love this subject... Someone else loves the topic. Main bolunga toh log bolte hain ki main bolta hun (If I say something, people say that I talk a lot). So I will continue doing my work and let the other person do the talking about it."

Kangana had on Karan's chat show accused the filmmaker of favouring the star kids in the industry.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates