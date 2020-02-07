Karan Johar thanks the universe for completing his family with Yash and Roohi

It's Karan Johar's kids' third birthday today! Yash and Roohi, who were born on February 7, 2017, made Karan Johar the happiest man by coming into the world. Did you know, Yash and Roohi were born almost two months before full term and that had given Karan quite a scare? But the filmmaker-producer didn't give up on his babies and provided them with warmth, safety and everything they needed to grow and develop.

Now, on their third birthday, KJo has taken to social media to share some photos of his little family along with a heartfelt note. Check it out below:

The adorable pictures and heart-warming note surely brought a smile to our face! Karan's mother, Hiroo Johar, is also extremely close to the children.

KJo had organised an advance birthday party for Yash and Roohi on February 5 that saw the who's who and their kids present. Yash, Roohi, and Taimur Ali Khan could be seen dancing their hearts out at the party, and mommies Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farah Khan, and Soha Ali Khan were present at the event too.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates