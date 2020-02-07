Karan Johar thanks the universe for completing his family with Yash and Roohi
On Yash and Roohi's third birthday, Karan Johar shared some photos of himself with mum Hiroo and his kids with a heartfelt note. Check it out!
It's Karan Johar's kids' third birthday today! Yash and Roohi, who were born on February 7, 2017, made Karan Johar the happiest man by coming into the world. Did you know, Yash and Roohi were born almost two months before full term and that had given Karan quite a scare? But the filmmaker-producer didn't give up on his babies and provided them with warmth, safety and everything they needed to grow and develop.
Now, on their third birthday, KJo has taken to social media to share some photos of his little family along with a heartfelt note. Check it out below:
I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash.....ðâ¤ï¸ð
The adorable pictures and heart-warming note surely brought a smile to our face! Karan's mother, Hiroo Johar, is also extremely close to the children.
KJo had organised an advance birthday party for Yash and Roohi on February 5 that saw the who's who and their kids present. Yash, Roohi, and Taimur Ali Khan could be seen dancing their hearts out at the party, and mommies Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farah Khan, and Soha Ali Khan were present at the event too.
