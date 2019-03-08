Karan Johar to kickstart his Netflix journey with a dating reality show

television

Karan Johar to make his web debut with a dating reality show for Netflix in what would be global giant's foray into non-fiction in India

Karan Johar

mid-day has learnt that Netflix has approached Karan Johar to host a dating reality show, which will mark the streaming giant's foray into non-fiction in the Indian market.

A source reveals, "The show will be a collaboration between Netflix and BBC. Karan and the head honchos are currently at the negotiating stage. Conceived as a weekly affair, the makers intend to roll the project by mid-year. Johar, who is busy with the pre-production of Takht, can take it on floors only by November as the film's leads Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal are tied up with other commitments until then. So, he may shoot for the dating show in the interim." Netflix declined to comment on the story.

