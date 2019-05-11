Karan Johar to launch Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in Bollywood?

regional-cinema

For a while now, there has been talk about the Telugu superstar, Mahesh Babu's debut in Bollywood. Karan Johar's special message has yet again fuelled speculation

Mahesh Babu and Karan Johar

Mahesh Babu recent release Maharshi has smashed box office records. The film is being celebrated for its massive success by Mahesh Babu's fans. Mahesh, himself celebrated with his team members after the film's stupendous opening at the box office. Before Maharshi's release, it was none other than but Bollywood filmmaker, Karan Johar, who sent his best wishes to the south superstar.

In a video shared by Mahesh Babu's former actress-wife, Namrata Shirodkar, one could see Karan Johar wishing Mahesh for Maharshi's success. This is what she wrote while sharing Karan's video: "@karanjohar you have always been a friend... a guide & an inspiration.. Thank you so much for your warm wishes... Means a lot to me & @urstrulymahesh!! Lots of love always [sic]"

Karan said, "Hi Guys as we all know that Mahesh Babu is a celebrated superstar. he's absolutely amazing his screen presence, the way he moves just everything about Mahesh and I am very excited to celebrate with him his 25th Film. His 25th film Maharshi releases on 9th of May and I am so excited to watch it and I am sure you guys too. he is beyond amazing a superstar and here's too many many blockbusters ahead for you Mahesh. May the force of box office and audience love always be with you. here's wishing you all the best on your 25th release from me and all of us at Dharma productions."

For a while now, there has been talk about the Telugu superstar's debut in Bollywood. Johar's special message has yet again fuelled speculation. Fans are now wondering if Karan Johar will launch him in Bollywood.

