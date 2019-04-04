Karan Johar's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds Singapore, filmmaker has a fun time with family

bollywood

Next in line to have his wax statue made and unveiled at a Madame Tussauds is none other than Bollywood's favourite filmmaker and producer Karan Johar. In fact, Karan is the first Indian filmmaker to have got a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Karan Johar with his wax statue. Pic/Karan Johar's Instagram account

While Karan Johar is currently gearing up for his next production, Kalank, to release on April 17, he wasn't around when the rest of the cast and crew were launching the Kalank trailer on April 3. It was then announced that the filmmaker-producer was on his way to unveil his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Madame Tussauds Singapore has a number of Indian and international celebrities and historical leaders already in its kitty, and now, Bollywood's favourite director-producer has been added to the list too. Stars like Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Elvis, and leaders like Mahatma Gandhi already feature at Madame Tussauds Singapore. And Karan Johar has just been added to the list. Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. He wrote alongside a picture of himself all set to go: "For my statue reveal at @mtssingapore in @dolcegabbana @rajeev_gogoi styled by @nikitajaisinghani !! This is not the wax statue this is me!!! Statue coming up...."

The filmmaker then shared a few images of himself and mother Hiroo Johar with his wax statue. And we must say, the resemblance is uncanny!

While Karan Johar was decked up in a white blazer, white trousers and a black t-shirt, his wax counterpart looked ready to party in a butterfly print jacket, a black t-shirt and black trousers. The wax version of Johar has his arm extended in a selfie-taking pose.

Karan Johar posed for photos with his friends and family, and with his wax statue in tow. Good friend Farah Khan Kunder commented, "Congratulations KARUUUUUU...it’s actually smiling", while Kajol said, "Congrats congrats congrats", and Malaika Arora commented, "Double trouble @karanjohar."

Deepika Padukone was the latest in the list of Bollywood celebrities to have a wax statue unveiled in Madame Tussauds London. On the work front, Karan Johar has Kalank coming up on April 17 that features an ensemble comprising Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu.

