Karan Johar: We worked hard to get the limelight and so should Yash and Roohi

After Rani Mukerji and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar is the latest B-Town celeb to speak about the importance of keeping his kids, Yash and Roohi, away from the media glare.

In an episode of Inside Access, the filmmaker said, "We are used to the culture, new-age show business and paparazzi. I have no problem with the attention I get, but I feel it's too horrid for the kids because it's too soon. If they are going to be so used to the spotlight, they will never earn it. All of us worked hard to get the limelight and so should they."

At a time when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur's memes are flooding the Internet, it once again shows the country's obsession with star kids. While Shahid Kapoor has, in the recent past, slammed the paparazzi for the constant media glare on his daughter Misha, Rani Mukerji too has voiced her reservation.

"I want Adira to grow up normally. [Otherwise] you get unwanted and undeserved attention without having achieved anything in life. I want Adira to be treated like any other child in school. Aditya [Chopra, husband] and I don't want her to be photographed constantly," she said.

