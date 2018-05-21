Karan Johar will ring in his birthday in New York?

Karan Johar turns 46 on May 25. The filmmaker might ring in his birthday with his close friends in New York this year



Karan Johar turns 46 on May 25. The party-hearty filmmaker is known to throw the mother-of-all bashes at his home. Recall the Valentine's Day party for singles this year? But those in the know say KJo might be flying to his favourite city, New York, to celebrate his big day with his band of besties, which includes Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Kaajal Anand.

On the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming anthalogy 'Lust Stories'. Karan's short film Ice-Cream features Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Neha Dhupia in lead roles. Lust Stories include four short stories; each of them has been directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akthar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap. The film Lust Stories will release on June 15 on Netflix.

Throwing some light on the concept of the film, he said, "We all know film is called 'Lust Stories' so the film is about love and lust. I think it's exciting that we all decided on this theme together and thought that all directors would have an individual interpretation of love and lust so invariably when you have given choice between love and lust, more sensible people will choose lust only because it's infinitely more exciting than love is."

Karan said just like men, even women have the right to seek pleasure. "My film is about seeking pleasure. It's also about the fact that it's not just the man's right to seek pleasure, it's also a woman's right."

