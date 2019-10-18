Karan Johar with twins, SRK-Gauri with AbRam, Manish Malhotra jet off to Alibaug

Two years ago, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and the rest of the clan had jetted off to Alibaug to celebrate the former's birthday on November 2. This year, again, with barely a few days left for the superstar's birthday, the actor, along with wife, kid AbRam Khan, Karan Johar with his twins - Yash and Roohi were snapped by the paparazzi at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Along with Shah Rukh, Gauri, Karan Johar and the kids, the other celebrities who were snapped leaving for Alibaug were filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor with wife Pragya Yadav and ace designer Manish Malhotra. Well, the reason behind this get-together at the Dilwale actor's Alibaug farmhouse remains a secret yet.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at their pictures here:



Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan

Coordinating in black and white, the father-son duo looks stylish as ever. Dressed in denim, sneakers, white tee, and an oversized black hoodie, Shah Rukh looked cool. AbRam looked cute as he walked holding daddy's hand.



Karan Johar and Roohi

Karan Johar looked uber cool in a colourful geometric shirt with glares on to beat the sun. His daughter Roohi looked adorable in pink shorts and a blue hoodie.



Manish Malhotra and Yash Johar

Manish Malhotra donned a black tee, joggers, white shoes with a bright yellow shawl. The designer was snapped along with Karan Johar's son, Yash Johar, who was comfortable in his nanny's arms. Yash wore denim shorts, red hoodie and shoes similar to AbRam's.



Pragya Yadav was seen in a comfy two-piece with white shoes

In the picture, Karan Johar is seen seated inside the jetty with baby Roohi on his lap. This shows that the daughter is close to her father. Well, let's wait for these stars to share photos from this Alibaug visit on their social media accounts.

