Karan Johar's drama on back-burner as the makers refused to part with its adaptation rights?

In March, mid-day had reported that Karan Johar was reworking his Netflix production, which was inspired by Call My Agent, after the makers of the popular French series — Mother Production and Mon Voisin Productions — refused to part with its adaptation rights (KJo goes back to the drawing board, March 12). Now, Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment has reportedly procured the remake rights of the comedy. The Indian adaptation will apparently be helmed by Shaad Ali while Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal will share the writing duties.

Owing to the latest development, it is heard that Johar, who was co-developing the series with Amritpal Singh Bindra, has put it on the back-burner. "The offering was reimagined in the past six months. What started off as a fictional show focusing on the workings of Matrix, one of Bollywood's biggest talent management companies, was rewritten as an industry story about warring production houses. However, with another studio developing the desi adaptation of Call My Agent, this outing is being put on hold unless the team finds a new hook point."

mid-day reached out to Bindra, who did not respond till press time.

