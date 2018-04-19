Karan Johar's Kalank goes on floors; Pictures from the sets go viral

Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha



The shooting for filmmaker Karan Johar's next production venture "Kalank" has begun. Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene on Wednesday tweeted: "Just finished my shoot with Anil Kapoor and Indra Kumar on the sets of 'Total Dhamaal' and was phenomenal as usual. Now arrived at the sets of 'Kalank' with Karan Johar for the look test. The sets are breathtaking. Can't wait for you to see both films!"

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is collaborating with Karan for the fourth time, shared a photograph of the filmmaker with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. They posed with the film's clapboard. "It begins. 'Kalank'," he captioned the image.

Actress Alia Bhatt, who ventured into Bollywood with Karan's "Student Of The Year" in 2012 along with Varun, posted a photograph of Karan, Nadiadwala and Varun's father David Dhawan. "The men in red and black. Day 1 of 'Kalank' calls for a visit to set from the three most important people! What a way to begin the film!" she tweeted.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Abhishek Varman will direct the "epic drama", which will hit screens on April 19, 2019.

The film will be produced by Karan, Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

