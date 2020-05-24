Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi all set to leave for the 'airport' inside the luggage bag

If you find yourself feeling bored and at a loss for what to do next while you're quarantined at home, you only have to head on to Karan Johar's Instagram page and check out videos of his twins. Roohi and Yash Johar, are super adorable, and they keep entertaining themselves and everyone else with their shenanigans.

Recently, Karan Johar shared yet another glimpse of 'Lockdown with the Johars' featuring his little munchkins giving a mind-blowing dance performance. In the video, we can see the Johars fiddling with the bags. When Karan asks his kids what they are up to and where they are headed to, they say, "The airport". When the filmmaker informs them that there are no flights running, Yash and Roohi replies that they will go inside the luggage bag. Isn't it hilarious?

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director took to his Instagram handle and shared the video. "Porters in Pret a porter ! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles (sic)", he captioned it. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Porters in Pret a porter ! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onMay 23, 2020 at 1:29am PDT

Recently, Karan Johar shared another sweet video of his kids and their grandmother Hiroo Johar. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Karan wrote, "Life is puzzling enough and then I have them!!! not giving me any attention! #lockdownwiththejohars (sic)".

Before this, Johar had shared another video where he asks Yash to have a haircut, but guess what, he has already done the needful on his own!

Last week, he had shared another sweet video of his babies giving their father a reality check about his bathroom. In the video, we can see Yash and Roohi inside Karan's bathroom and they have very unusual demand.

View this post on Instagram Shower shenanigans! #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onMay 11, 2020 at 4:40am PDT

There are a lot of other videos that you all must see to cheer yourselves in case you have a bad day!

