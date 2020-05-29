Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi have a sleepover in cabinet; filmmaker calls it lockdown effect

With things being serious and upsetting with the number of Coronavirus cases on the rise in the country, it's nice to have a tiny bit of respite from it all. And for your daily dose of cuteness, all you have to do is log on to Karan Johar's Instagram account for videos of his twins, Roohi and Yash! The kids super adorable, and they keep entertaining themselves and everyone else with their shenanigans.

Recently, Karan Johar shared a sweet video of his babies playing at his wooden toy cabinet at home. The kids seem to have ditched their bed and having a sleepover at the cabinet. When the filmmaker asked them the reason for sleeping in the cabinet instead of their beds, the kids told him that they are tired and that he is talking "nonsense". Karan then went on to say that the lockdown has done 'collateral damage' to Yash and Roohi. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Karan captioned it as, "Literally Locked in!!! #lockdownwiththejohars."

View this post on Instagram Literally Locked in!!! #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onMay 28, 2020 at 5:57am PDT

In other news, two members of his household staff have been tested positive for Coronavirus. The director-producer released a statement on his Instagram story. He said, "I'd like to inform you that two members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building."

He added, "The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us."

He also added, "These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news