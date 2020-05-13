Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi raid actor's bathroom; want to wash their 'dirty' dad

With things being serious and upsetting with the number of coronavirus cases on the rise in the country, it's nice to have a tiny bit of respite from it all. And for your daily dose of cuteness, all you have to do is log on to Karan Johar's Instagram account for videos of his babies, Roohi and Yash! The kids super adorable, and they keep entertaining themselves and everyone else with their shenanigans.

Recently, Karan Johar shared another sweet video of his babies giving their father a reality check about his bathroom. In the video, we can see Yash and Roohi inside Karan's bathroom and they have very unusual demand. Roohi calls Karan 'dirty' while Yash decided to give him a wash. "Shower shenanigans! #lockdownwiththejohars", he captioned his post.

View this post on Instagram Shower shenanigans! #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onMay 11, 2020 at 4:40am PDT

Last week too, the kids had raided their father's bathroom. During their "bathroom inspection", Roohi declared that bathtub is "useless", to which Karan replied, "It is rather useless. I have to say because I have never used it ever". He moved his attention towards Yash who goes about fiddling with one of the taps to the tub. Karan asked him what he is doing to which Yash answers, "I am washing dadda". Sharing the video, the director wrote, "Now in the bathroom! We have moved from the closet #lockdownwiththejohars (sic)".

Recently, the director-producer shared a video of his son Yash discovering Karan's well-hidden locker behind a sliding door. In the video, Yash declares the closet as a "washing machine".

Earlier, the filmmaker had shared a video of his kids calling him a "bad dancer". Sharing the video on Instagram Karan wrote, "Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! #lockdownwiththejohars (sic)."

There are a lot of other videos that you all must see to cheer yourselves in case you have a bad day!

