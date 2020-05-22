Karan Johar's mother Hiroo, son Yash refuse to give him attention; filmmaker says 'life is puzzling'

Ever since the lockdown has begun, Karan Johar has shared multiple videos on his Instagram account that feature his children, Roohi and Yash. Their cuteness and in-house shenanigans are something that is always fun to watch. From their cute conversations to their lunches, the filmmaker has shared almost everything they do at home.

Recently, Karan Johar shared another sweet video of his kids and their grandmother Hiroo Johar solving puzzles while the filmmaker asks for their attention. In the video, Karan is seen asking his mother: "Why are you solving this? It says this is for 3-year-old kids so why are you doing this? Dil toh bacha hai ji?". Hiroo Johar ignores her son by saying that she is not even listening to what he is saying. Yash also follows his grandmother's footsteps, ignoring Karan while playing games in the same room.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Karan wrote, "Life is puzzling enough and then I have them!!! not giving me any attention! #lockdownwiththejohars (sic)".

Before this, Johar had shared another video where he asks Yash to have a haircut, but guess what, he has already done the needful on his own!

Last week, he had shared another sweet video of his babies giving their father a reality check about his bathroom. In the video, we can see Yash and Roohi inside Karan's bathroom and they have very unusual demand.

View this post on Instagram Shower shenanigans! #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onMay 11, 2020 at 4:40am PDT

There are a lot of other videos that you all must see to cheer yourselves in case you have a bad day!

