Karan Johar's personal account on the difference between South Mumbai and suburbs

Karan Johar, who grew up in Malabar Hills in South Mumbai, and now resides in the suburbs has shared an interesting analysis and differences between these two parts of the city.

Karan Johar snapped while arriving at the book launch event in Bandra. All Photos: Yogen Shah

On Monday, Karan Johar launched a book titled, 'Love In The Time Of Affluenza' written by Shunali Khullar Shroff in Bandra. The book is based on society and relationships and thus the question of South Bombay and suburbs arose. Karan Johar grew up in the posh locality of Malabar Hills in South Bombay, now South Mumbai, and spent 26 years of his life living there. At the event, a discussion started about society and what impact does it have on relationships. Johar gave an account of his personal experience of living in SoBo and in the suburbs.

Explaining his observation, Karan Johar said, "When I grew up I stayed in Malabar hills for 26 years of my life and then I moved to Bandra. And I personally feel when I was in South Bombay, it was a totally different world. South Bombay wasn't as crowded as it is today, there was an old-world charm to it. There were people who came in there and had their own charm and flamboyance that was unique to them."

He further added that the charm is slowly fading away. "I see that slipping away with the modernity of things. when I moved to Bandra, it was a totally different hub. Bandra, Juhu, the suburb, these parts of the cities. Here, there's a lot of hunger to achieve," said the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director.



Karan Johar at the book launch in Bandra.

Speaking about his observation of the people in the suburbs, the Dharma Productions' head honcho said, "There was a lot of individual hope getting onto their own stream and not from their family lineage or money or their parental world. When I crossed the sea link, I saw two spectrums, one of the nepotistic gang (laughs) enjoying their parental world and status and then there were single achievers who had moved into from elsewhere and other cities and trying to get on their own in the suburbs. And, now the Bombay that I know is full of those people which I am very happy about and I am always surrounded by a lot of achieving millennials, guys and girls who really really want to make it themselves...

There is ambition but on their terms and that's what I really like about them. But there's a difference between them because sometimes your ambition has no gap. You could do anything for your ambition but that's not the case with this generation, because their ambition has a boundary. They want to have a good life and they balance ambition and fun. The city is also doing the same thing, balancing ambition but also having lots of fun."

Pointing out a possible major factor responsible for this, Karan Johar said, "Maybe when we grew up, the pressures were much higher for some reason, I think because our parents from that generation gave us that pressure and now the younger parents are so not pressurising because they don't want to be like their parents, things have changed and I can see the generation shift."

