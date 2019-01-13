Karan Johar's picture chilling in the pool has become the talk of the town

bollywood

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who is quite active on Instagram, shared a picture of himself enjoying some quality time, taking a dip in the pool. He took to his Instagram account to share a candid click chilling in the pool and captioned it as, "My rare pool picture!!! Thanks @anudewan5 for your beautiful home!!! Pic courtesy @shwetabachchan."

KJo is quite active on the photo-sharing application, his Insta page is flooded with pictures of him, his friends and fellow celebrities. He also keeps sharing pictures from his popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan' and his upcoming film projects.

He also started a 'Toodles' series from the sets of a reality show that he co-judged with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher. Karan often shares behind the scenes 'Toodles' videos featuring Malaika and Kirron, who always has something witty to say about the filmmaker's unconventional fashion choices.

Karan also keeps treating his fans with adorable photos and videos of his twins - Roohi and Yash.

Earlier this week, KJo along with other Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Rohit Shetty, Ekta Kapoor and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss various issues of faced by the fraternity.

The meeting comes weeks after PM Modi met Bollywood producers and discussed issues faced by the industry, which led to a reduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on film tickets.

On the work front, the 46-year-old director is currently producing 'Kesari', 'Kalank', 'Student of the Year 2', 'Drive' and 'Brahmastra'.

Karan will be donning the director's hat for 'Takht' after two years, which is a period drama and features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The flick is all set to hit the big screens in 2020.

