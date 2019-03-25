Karan Johar's selfie with Shah Rukh Khan quells rumours of rift

bollywood

A post landed Karan Johar in trouble, which compared the first-day collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, and KJo's production, Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar

Amid all the speculations that all is not well between Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan, after the filmmaker found himself being slammed on social media for liking a tweet that spoke unfavourably about SRK, KJo shared a selfie with his buddy on the sidelines of an awards gala on Saturday. He shared the picture on social media to quell rumours of a rift. He captioned it, "The like that is love (sic)."

The LIKE that Is LOVE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IbhTfBn3BE — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 23, 2019

Well, for those who are clueless about the entire episode, here's what happened on the weekend!

The post, which landed Karan Johar in trouble, compared the first-day collection of SRK's Zero, and KJo's production, Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari, which has been roaring at the box office. Soon, netizens started speculating about things not being the same between KJo and SRK. King Khan's admirers were quick to jump to the conclusion that he was targetting SRK and #ShameOnKaranJohar started trending on the microblogging site.

Realising that netizens would not keep calm, Karan Johar clarified, "Guys having a technical problem with my Twitter account. Strange things are going on. From uploading a shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven't even read and would never even acknowledge. Bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience. Sorting it out ASAP (sic)."

Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on!from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven’t even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2019

Shah Rukh did not want to remain a silent spectator. He tweeted, "I hate clarifications... Karan Johar is technologically challenged, but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes! Just like life, Twitter doesn't come with instructions, so mistakes are natural and he also he has fat fingers. Go easy, all (sic)." Is SRK being witty or sarcastic? KJo would know better!

I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!?Just like Life, twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes r natural....& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War...it’s more fun — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2019

Well, this selfie has clearly put all speculations to rest!

