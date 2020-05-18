Karan Johar's son Yash cuts his hair, Deepika Padukone drops an amusing comment

Ever since the lockdown has begun, Karan Johar has shared multiple videos on his Instagram account that feature his children, Roohi and Yash. Their cuteness and in-house shenanigans are something that is always fun to watch. From their cute conversations to their lunches, the filmmaker has shared almost everything they do at home.

And now, Johar has shared another video where he asks Yash to have a haircut, but guess what, he has already done the needful on his own! Shocked? Surprised? But that's true. The toddler has cut his hair on his own but Johar thinks his hair are too long even now. It's an amusing video and even more fun is Deepika Padukone's comment on it.

We are not going to spoil the fun for you, have a look at the video right here:

And this is what Padukone wrote- "please watch Roohi lurking in the back!" (sic) This was followed by multiple laughing emojis. This series of videos that the filmmaker has been posting on his Instagram account is known as #lockdownwiththejohars, and they are worth your time and will surely put a smile on your face.

Coming to Johar, crucial times lie ahead for the filmmaker as he has some ambitious films lined-up as a producer and director. Films like Gunjan Saxena, Dostana 2, Shershaah, a film with Shashank Khaitan, Brahmastra, and of course Takht, are in the pipeline. And lastly, a film directed by Shakun Batra that stars Deepika Padukone herself, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. This is slated to release on the eve of Valentine's Day 2021.

