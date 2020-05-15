Karan Johar's twins Yash, Roohi set the floor on fire with their moves!

Karan Johar has now shared a hilarious video where his twin kids Yash and Roohi Johar are seen setting the stage on fire with their dance moves. It seems like the Johar family loves to dance to Bollywood music. Filmy, huh? Take a look at the video right away! But do you know what the highlight of the video is? Mother Hiroo joining the little ones.

This is not the first time Karan has shared the video of his kids having fun. The director-producer has a series of such videos where his tiny tots are seen pulling his leg too. If you are feeling low, watch the series of his videos on Instagram, and share a burst of laughter with your family and friends.

On the professional front, Karan Johar will be next seen producing the film Takht and Brahmastra. The fantasy drama also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia. It has been in the making for a while and is slated to release on December 4 this year.

The popular 'toodle diaries' will surely make your day! The 'Student of the Year' director is quite active on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been updating his fans on his activities.

For the uninitiated, Karan Johar welcomes Yash and Roohi on February 7, 2017, and ever since then, he has confessed what a beautiful feeling it is to raise children.

