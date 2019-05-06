Karan Kapadia-starrer Blank collects Rs 3.73 crore on the first weekend

bollywood

Karan Kapadia's first movie, Blank, has grossed Rs 3.72 crore in its opening weekend. The film opened to audiences on Friday, May 3, and raked in Rs 97 lakh on the first day itself

Karan Kapadia

The past few years have seen a lot of newcomers enter Bollywood with hopes of impressing the audience and breaking box office records. Movies like Laila Majnu and Beyond the Clouds had debutantes starring in them. Another film, featuring newcomer Karan Kapadia, has come as a pleasant surprise.

His first movie, Blank, has grossed Rs 3.72 crore in its opening weekend. The film opened to audiences on Friday, May 3, and raked in Rs 97 lakh on the first day itself; it witnessed growth on its second day and collected Rs 1.17 crore. It further grew on a Sunday with a collection of 1.58 crore, taking its weekend total to 3.72 crore.

This is a great number for an unconventional movie like Blank. The film which does not have a romantic angle to it or even the slightest touch of convention has been accepted positively by the masses.

Karan has certainly chosen a very unique role to debut with. Most actors look for a character that is pleasing to the audience, but Karan made the bold choice to play Hanif. Seems like his risk has paid off. He is being admired by moviegoers for his brilliant portrayal of a troubled young man.

Blank deviates from the usual Bollywood dance and song and takes the viewers on a thrilling ride of suspicion and terror. With the movie making great numbers in just the opening weekend, we cannot wait to see how this wonderful movie does further.

Also read: Blank Ali Ali song: Akshay Kumar grabs eyeballs with his cameo performance

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates