Karan Kapadia's directorial debut to release on this date

Karan Kapadia, who is Dimple Kapadia's late sister Simple Kapadia's son, learnt martial arts and horseriding as prep for the action thriller

Sunny Deol, Karan Kapadia and Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's nephew, Karan Kapadia's B-Town debut, titled Blank will release on January 11, 2019. Behzad Khambata's directorial venture also has Sunny Deol play a pivotal role. Karan, who is Dimple's late sister Simple Kapadia's son, learnt martial arts and horseriding as prep for the action thriller.

The director took his excitement to his Twitter handle, "Here we go.. Super excited to announce the title of my debut feature film #Blank, starring @IamSunnyDeol and @KapadiaKaran, slated to release on 11th Jan 2019! @carnivalpicturs @easmytrip #EchelonProductions #DrShrikantBhasi @nishantpitti @TonyDsouza_ [sic]"

The film will also star Tanushree Dutta's sister Ishita Dutta. Blank will be helmed by Behzad Khambata and produced by Dr Shrikant Bhasi, Mr Nishant Pitti, Mr Tony D'souza and Mr Vishal Rana.

