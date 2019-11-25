Karan Kundrra and Kritika Kamra can't keep calm as their bestie Akshita Kapoor ties the knot

The wedding season has begun and is likely to continue until the first half of 2020. And before we enter into the next decade of the century, popular TV actor Akshita Kapoor, known for daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasamh Se, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, tied the knot with her beau, and it was attended by her close friends and The Whos who of the television industry like Kritika Kamra, Karan Kundrra, Pooja A Gor, and others.

Kritika Kamra, who was also seen in the Bollywood film Mitron last year, took to her Instagram account to write a beautiful post to wish her friend and the newest bride in town. She wrote- The OGs !! Still can't believe this little gangster @akshitakapoor.3 is getting married today. It was only yesterday that she was ragging @poojagor and throwing tantrums on set. She always was excited to get married though.

Have a look at the post right here:

Pooja also shared some candid pictures and wrote- Years later and nothing's changed-

Abigail Pande, another well-known actress also wrote what is possibly one of the most emotional posts we have seen so far. It was a rather long one, but straight from the heart. Do read it:

We wish the newly married couple a happy and exuberant life ahead!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates