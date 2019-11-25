Karan Kundrra and Kritika Kamra can't keep calm as their bestie Akshita Kapoor ties the knot
Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress Akshita Kapoor gets married and friends Karan Kundrra and Kritika Kamra cannot contain their excitement
The wedding season has begun and is likely to continue until the first half of 2020. And before we enter into the next decade of the century, popular TV actor Akshita Kapoor, known for daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasamh Se, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, tied the knot with her beau, and it was attended by her close friends and The Whos who of the television industry like Kritika Kamra, Karan Kundrra, Pooja A Gor, and others.
Kritika Kamra, who was also seen in the Bollywood film Mitron last year, took to her Instagram account to write a beautiful post to wish her friend and the newest bride in town. She wrote- The OGs !! Still can't believe this little gangster @akshitakapoor.3 is getting married today. It was only yesterday that she was ragging @poojagor and throwing tantrums on set. She always was excited to get married though.
Have a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
The OGs !! Still can’t believe this little gangster @akshitakapoor.3 is getting married today. It was only yesterday that she was ragging @poojagor and throwing tantrums on set. She always was excited to get married though. I’m really really happy for you Akshu and very surprised that even after knowing the brat in you for so many years, Zishaan put a ring on it! ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Wish you both a lifetime of happiness ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â â Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Â â Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Â â Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Ââ Â #ladkiwale #AtoZ
Pooja also shared some candid pictures and wrote- Years later and nothing's changed-
View this post on Instagram
Years later & nothing's changed âÂ¤ï¸Â @akshitakapoor.3 @kkamra @kkundrra #atoz #akshukishaadi #ladkiwale
Abigail Pande, another well-known actress also wrote what is possibly one of the most emotional posts we have seen so far. It was a rather long one, but straight from the heart. Do read it:
View this post on Instagram
And my little baby gets hitched. Akshu, you have been a blessing to my life. And I don't know whether I say it enough, but I'm glad to have met you. My first EVER friend in the TV industry. I would have been so lost without you. And I can't even put down in words, what we have been through together (probably shouldn't on social media as well haha), but you're my sister, my family. And I know I shout at you alot, but I love you and I always will. Always carry that smile, those weird jokes, and the annoying childishness wherever you go. You have no idea how happy you make me, and how your smile brightens up every situation. Sending you all my love for this new beginning of yours. And I promise I will be your Beena, and you will be my bimla, for life. I love you. And please Kal workout time pe pahuch jaana ðÂ¤ªðÂ¤ªðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â
We wish the newly married couple a happy and exuberant life ahead!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Kriti Sanon speaks on comparison with Priyanka Chopra's Kashibai role