Karan Mehra's grandmother passes away; actor pens heartfelt note for his 'ammijaan'

Popular TV actor and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra lost his grandmother on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The actor penned a heartfelt note for his "ammijaan", as he used to fondly call her. The Bigg Boss 10 contestant shared two pictures on Instagram, the first one is of his grandmother and the second one of his whole family.

The heartfelt note read: "My Ammijaan My Dadi. One of the most difficult times of our life and getting this most disturbing news of your demise Amijaan has just made realise how fragile our existence is. My Dadi always liked to be called Amijaan as she was a peshauria from Peshawar. The bravest women I know who would share her partition stories, her life experiences, daughter of one of the first diplomats of India, the lovely dishes she would feed us in our summer vacations, a chocolate a day and getting pocket money that we 4 grandchildren would look forward to."

"Life moved on and we all grew up building our life and living our dreams. The 4 of us scattered over the globe but the one factor joining us all our Amijaan and our parents. I'm glad we all spoke 3 days ago and you could hear Kavish’s voice and you telling him "Ek baar Amijaan to bolde". The one person I would look forward to saying "Ram Ram Ji" is no more."

"But we know that you lived life to the fullest and always had this wonderful smile on your face that filled the room with your inner light Amijaan. You are in heaven now and we shall remember you always and never forget our existence thanks to you. Love and Light to the Mehra Family and our relatives. Let’s remember her and make her journey to the next world peaceful and with a smile (sic)".

Karan Mehra's wife Nisha Rawal also paid a tribute along with the same family picture that her hubby, Karan shared on his handle. She also penned an emotional note for her grandmother. Here's what she said:

On the professional front, Karan Mehra was last seen in a cameo role in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. The show featured Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam in lead roles.

