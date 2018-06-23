Karan Oberoi: India doesn't create music superstars

With A Band Of Boys marking its reunion, Karan Oberoi on why solo artistes struggle to thrive

Karan Oberoi

Their reunion almost two decade after they first joined hands seems like a surrender to the constant pleas of netizens. Emerging as the first boyband in an age where groups like Viva and Aasma made pop music a dominant force in the '90s, A Band Of Boys released its first single recently to mark their return.

Original bandmates Karan Oberoi, Sherrin Varghese and Chintoo Bhosale have brought aboard Danny Fernandez to create A Band Of Boys 2.0, with Oberoi calling the newest addition's introduction only fitting. "Not many know that Danny has been associated with the band since its inception. He was the man who choreographed our popular songs, Meri Neend and Meri Jaan, and has an understanding of stagecraft," Oberoi tells mid-day, further highlighting how the rapper has redefined the band's conventional sound.

"Apart from being a terrific performer, he's also an amazing rapper. The rest of us have more melodic tunes, so Danny introduces a new sound. It gives us an edge as far as offering what the current generation is tuned into."

He has his hopes pinned on their December tour, given that it will be the deciding factor in understanding their future. Prod him on why a band as popular as theirs failed to survive the test of time and he points to how indie artistes haven't enjoyed the success they deserved. "India doesn't create superstars in music, [like they do for actors]. Music companies feel that putting their [resources] in making artistes [isn't a valuable investment]. When they stop doing that, things will change."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates