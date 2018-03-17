Karan Patel hits back at trolls

Actor Karan Patel, who faces trolls on social media, feels there are many misconceptions about him



Karan Patel

Actor Karan Patel, who faces trolls on social media, feels there are many misconceptions about him. He says it is very important for people to know him as a person before judging him. Karan has been trolled for his physique as well as acting skills. He has a message for all those who troll him.

"You feel that I don't respect people and I am arrogant, then why don't you troll me from your real identity? When you troll me, is it because you hate me or it gives you satisfaction? Don't judge someone unless you know that person far too well," Karan said in a statement.

"If someone says something similar to your family, what would be your reaction? It's easy for me to get you behind bars but I won't do it because it would hurt your family and I am here for mine, and hence I know what they would feel to see you suffer," he added.

The actor spoke about the issue on TV show "Troll Police", which brings celebrities and their trolls face-to-face. The show is aired on MTV and the episode will air on Saturday. On getting trolled, he said: "What irks me is seeing my family upset as for me I've learnt to turn a deaf ear. But my family is affected by trolls."

