Karan Patel: If the audience relates to your character, the show is a sure success

After 6 successful years, one of the most beloved shows of Star Plus – Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is finally coming to an end. With the actors posting throwback images from the show, nostalgia is at its peak.

Actor Karan Patel, who rose to fame as Raman Bhalla, created maximum relatability for his character that made the audience fall in love with him. Sharing a heartfelt post on his Instagram page a few ago, Karan Patel took us down the memory lane.

Talking about his role, he said, "Raman Bhalla is very close to my heart. When we started shooting for the show, little did we know that the audience will relate to the story and my character. Playing Raman, who is so raw and relatable has made him who he is today. I believe, if the audience relates to your character, the show is a sure success, and this came true."

Through the course of the show, Karan become close to his on-screen father-in-law, so much so that he made him his father-in-law in real life, too. He also became close to Aly Goni, Abhishek Verma, Sangram Singh and Raj Singh Arora his 'brothers for life'.

Sigh, we sure will miss this show!

