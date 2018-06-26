Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava suffers miscarriage

Television actors Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava were expecting their first child in the month of November

Ankita Bhargava

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel was expecting his first child with wife Ankita Bhargava in November 2018. The couple and the family were overjoyed with this news, following which, Karan and Ankita did a photoshoot to announce the arrival of their baby in a very creative way. However, a Times of India report states that Ankita Bhargava has met with an unfortunate miscarriage.

While talking to the publication, Ankita's father, Abhay Bhargava, who plays Karan's reel life father-in-law in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, confirmed the news to the daily. The actor did not divulge any further details and said that Ankita is doing better now. Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava recently graced the red carpet of the Gold Awards, and she even flaunted her baby bump with joy. At the same event, Karan Patel won an Award for the most celebrated actor.

Talking about embracing parenthood, Karan Patel had earlier told Bombay Times that he wanted a baby girl. "I would love to have a daughter, as baby girls are their fathers' angels. I am looking forward to changing nappies and waking up at odd hours," told the actor. Karan and Ankita tied the knot in 2015.

