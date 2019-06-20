Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu posing with a baby leaves fans confused

television

Karan Singh Grover, who is in the news for playing Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 met Vivan Bhathena's newborn baby girl, Nivaya. Grover called her "sweet little angel"

Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu with Nivaya. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamksgofficial

On Wednesday, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu met the newborn baby girl of television actor Vivan Bhathena and Nikhila Palat. Grover and Basu were in complete awe of the child, who the parents have named Nivaya. Now, that's a unique and lovely name!

Karan Singh Grover shared pictures of him holding baby Nivaya in his hands while Bipasha Basu looks over with a beautiful smile. He shared the photo and captioned the picture as: "It was so awesome meeting this gorgeous little angel today. Nivaya is the name. @vivanbhathena_official and @nikhilapalat you guys did well!!"

Basu commented on this picture saying that Nivaya is a beautiful baby. "Nivaya is a sweet sweet angel, God bless her," wrote Bipasha.

However, there were many, who thought that Bipasha and Karan have had their own baby. There were also many who thought that next time they should pose with their own child. One of their fans was disappointed on learning that it wasn't their baby. The comment read: "Omg i thought u guys got a baby [sic]"

On the professional front, Karan Singh Grover is seen essaying the negative character, Mr Bajaj, in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. For him, who has been away from the silver screen since 2015, this show will be a comeback. In the earlier version of the show, Karan had played the first husband of Sneha (Jennifer Winget), Prerna (Shweta Tiwari) and Anurag (Cezanne Khan)'s daughter. On the work front, the 37-year-old actor will be seen in a thriller titled Aadat. It also stars his wife actress Bipasha Basu. This will be the second time Karan will be seen starring with Bipasha. He also has ALTBalaji's web series, Boss – Baap of Special Services, in his kitty.

