Karan Singh Grover badly injured while shooting for Aadat; rushed into surgery

bollywood

Karan Singh Grover suffers leg fracture on set of Aadat - featuring wife Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Amid reports that Karan Singh Grover is recuperating from a back injury, comes news that the actor suffered a leg fracture on the sets of Aadat in London on Tuesday. mid-day has learnt that the actor had to be rushed into surgery.

A source reveals, "Karan hurt his leg while filming an action sequence. Complaining of excruciating pain, he was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a spiral tibial fracture. He underwent surgery the same night and has been advised best rest for about a week. Bipasha and Karan will fly back to India once he is discharged."

The Bhushan Patel-directed venture, which sees Grover reunite with wife Basu on screen after Alone (2015), had gone on floors in the Queen's city earlier this month. We hear, the unit will continue filming portions featuring the supporting cast until Grover recuperates.

Also Read: After a sabbatical, Bipasha Basu returns to movies with hubby Karan Singh Grover

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates