Karan Singh Grover to endorse a health cafe?

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover is certainly one of the fittest actors of his generation and those who know him swear by his fitness regimen and his passion towards being fit and leading a healthy life. Recently, the fitness freak has been approached by the creators of a health café to endorse their brand and be the official ambassador of the same. Given Karan's chiseled physique and popularity among the youth, the makers felt he is apt to be the face of the health café that they will be launching soon in Mumbai.

A source informs, "Karan has always sworn by organic products and has always promoted the same to his closed ones. He is excited about the prospect of associating with the brand as he believes it's essential to create awareness of healthy products among the people, especially youth."

