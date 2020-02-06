Karan Singh Grover to exhibit 18 of his paintings at an exhibition

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who has taken to art, is nowadays giving the abstract painting a shot. Karan shared that painting is a creative release for him. He has been painting for a couple of years now, and through social media, he had the opportunity to share his artwork. Karan plans to exhibit 18 of his paintings at an exhibition very soon.

The "Alone" actor said: "My freedom of expression over the last three years has brought me here. Soon, I will be exhibiting my labor of love to all." Karan discloses that it was his wife, actress wife Bipasha Basu, who encouraged him to seriously pursue his passion for art.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂ± Making of the Borromean Dimension. #starinfinityart A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) onJan 31, 2020 at 11:24pm PST

His journey began with a doodle that he showed to Bipasha. Karan said: "It was more of a doodle. When I was done, Bipasha asked what it was, and I said it's a dreaming birth. Before the soul comes into the body, you see the highest dream of life, you see what God has planned for you. She told me I should draw more often."

On the acting front, Karan will next be seen in "Aadat" alongside Bipasha. Directed by Bhushan Patel, "Aadat" is a romantic thriller. The film also stars former Miss India Natasha Suri and former "Bigg Boss" participant Sonali Raut. Singer Mika Singh has turned producer with the movie.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever