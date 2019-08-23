Karan Singh requests Yogi Adityanath to install Goddess Sita's statue

national

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said last month that the statue of Lord Ram would be made seven-foot-tall

Congress minister requests Adityanath for a statue of Goddess Sita

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh wrote to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Friday and requested him to install a statue of Goddess Sita beside Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya. Singh stated in the letter, "I suggest that instead of constructing one very tall statue of Shri Ram, you should halve the height and make twin statues of Sri Ram and Sita Ji. After all these centuries let Ayodhya, at last, do justice to the memory of this great and noble lady."

The leader was of the opinion that by doing so, they will be adding another injustice to what this noble lady suffered in her own lifetime. He also underscored people's "tendency to forget Sita and focus on Sri Ram".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said last month that the statue of Lord Ram would be made seven-foot-tall and would be installed on 100 hectares of land near River Sarayu in Ayodhya. He added that the construction work would also begin soon.

