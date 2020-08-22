Karan Tacker on Ganesh Chaturthi: It is quite unfortunate that we cannot celebrate this on a large scale

As a lot of celebrities are celebrating the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, Special Ops actors Karan Tacker and Saiyami Kher shared their Ganpati plans. Speaking about the festival, people celebrate the birthday of Lord Ganesh, and there is a lot of happiness and excitement at every house. During the pandemic, Bollywood celebs are being at home and taking all necessary precautions.

Karan Tacker said, "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in my family. We have been welcoming Lord Ganesha for the past 12 years. It's that time of the year when my friends and family are reunited under one roof, no matter where we are. Keeping up with the current scenario in mind, we with a heavy heart won't be bringing Bappa's murti at home as we want to keep up with everyone's safety."

The actor further added, "It is quite unfortunate that we cannot celebrate this on a large scale this year, but, the real essence of the festival is to celebrate Bappa in our prayers while our loved ones are kept safe in their homes. I will be doing the prayers with my family at home and wish we all celebrate this festival even bigger and better next year. So, I would humbly request everyone to adhere to the rules crafted by the government with minimal people and I am certain, we will celebrate the upcoming festivals with more zeal and enthusiasm. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Everyone!"

Saiyami Kher, who will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her family this year shared, "I have always celebrated the festival with my family and grandparents as a kid. When I shifted to Mumbai and got busy with work and shoots I could not make it back to Nasik. Usually, we have a 1 and a half day Ganpati puja at our home we make sure the idol is Eco friendly every year."

"I am home this year to celebrate the festival with my close family while following the necessary precautions and guidelines Keeping in mind everyone's safety we will keep it small and simple and not all call any of relatives and friends for the gathering. I pray this Ganesh Chaturthi is that we find a solution out of COVID and resume our healthy lives," the actress concluded.

The duo was last seen together in Special Ops, which is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

