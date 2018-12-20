Karan Vohra plays 'no-nonsense doctor' in TV show

television

Karan Vohra will play Veer, who is a young and no-nonsense doctor, in the show Krishna Chali London

Karan Vohra

Actor Karan Vohra will play Veer, who is a young and no-nonsense doctor, in the show Krishna Chali London. Apart from being a doctor, Veer is also Krishna's professor in the show. He will be a hurdle in Krishna's journey of becoming a doctor.

"Dr. Veer is a young, no-nonsense doctor who is the head of the Cardiology Department at London Medical College. He has adopted British culture leaving behind his Indian roots completely. This is the first time playing a doctor on screen," Karan said in a statement.

"What attracted me the most about the character is his different shades and his ideologies in life. Being a newbie in the television industry, I believe in experimenting with characters," he added. His first episode will air on Thursday on StarPlus.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever