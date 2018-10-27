Karan Wahi happy to play negative character in Bar Code

television

But due to Karan Wahi's youthful look, people would tell him that he appears too cute and young to play a baddie

Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi plays a negative role in Vignesh Shetty's web series, Bar Code, which has Akshay Oberoi as co-star. Wahi was keen to play a grey character for a long time. But due to his youthful look, people would tell him that he appears too cute and young to play a baddie.

The actor says, "Unfortunately, in India, the roles you are offered are generally based on your looks. So, I am glad people will see me in a negative role. It gives me more opportunities and variations in the work I do." He is hoping this is the beginning of new avenues for him as an actor.

Actor Akshay Oberoi and Karan Wahi will reportedly play best friends-turned-enemies in the series set in the upscale nightclubs of Mumbai. "I have shot for Hungama Play's 'Bar Code' along with Akshay. It is about to release very soon. My character in the show owns a nightclub and is highly motivated to win. His temper and arrogance often overshadow his ability to show love," Karan said in a statement."Yet, at the core, he remains committed to his friends and those around him. I am glad to star in a digital show. I think the medium allows you to explore your creativity more than any other."

Produced by Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vignesh Shetty, "Bar Code" is scheduled to premiere on Hungama Play soon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates